Heim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Heim had started in six of the previous seven contests, but his playing time is likely to become more sporadic after Kyle Higashioka returned to the lineup Wednesday following a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury. With a .788 OPS since the All-Star break, Higashioka has handily outproduced Heim, who has posted a .638 OPS over that same stretch.