Heim is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

Texas has been opening playing time for both Heim and Kyle Higashioka of late by frequently using one at catcher and one at designated hitter, but the former will be left out of the starting nine Monday while Cody Freeman gets a look at DH. Though Heim should continue to see a fair share of starts moving forward, the Rangers seem to be prioritizing Higashioka a little bit more. Higashioka is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak and will stick in the lineup for a seventh straight game, while Heim is on the bench for the third time during that stretch.