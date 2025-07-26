Heim went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and walk in Friday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Heim smashed his ninth homer of the campaign and his first since June 25 in Baltimore. The switch-hitting backstop had begun to fall behind Kyle Higashioka (hamstring) for playing time behind the dish, but the former should serve as Texas' top option at catcher at least until the latter is healthy. That said, Heim owns a .681 OPS over 17 games in July, whereas Higashioka has a .963 OPS across his 13 outings this month.