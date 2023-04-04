site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Taking a seat Tuesday
Heim is absent from the Rangers' lineup Tuesday versus the Orioles.
Mitch Garver will catch Andrew Heaney. Heim is 2-for-10 with a couple RBI so far this season.
