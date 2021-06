Heim went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over Kansas City.

Heim plated Nate Lowe twice in the contest, on a fourth-inning single and a sixth-inning double. In his last seven games, Heim has gone 10-for-22 (.455) with three doubles, a home run, five RBI and four runs scored. He's likely to continue splitting time with Jose Trevino, although Heim has most often fulfilled the backup role behind the dish.