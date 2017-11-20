Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Added to 40-man roster
Hernandez was added to the 40-man roster Monday.
To protect Hernandez from the Rule 5 draft, the Rangers moved the 21-year-old righty to the 40-man roster. Hernandez spent time at Low-A Hickory and High-A Down East over the course of the 2017 season. Between the two he threw 111.2 innings over 23 games and posted a 4.03 ERA and 1.48 WHIP.
