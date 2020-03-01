Hernandez allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.

Hernandez hit 100 mph on the gun during the first at-bat and retired the side quickly before faltering in the second inning. He was predominantly a starter last season at Double-A Frisco, but the 23-year-old threw nine games, mostly in relief, for the Rangers in 2019. A spot in the Rangers' rotation is unlikely, but Hernandez could fill a long-relief role in 2020.