Hernandez is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in five starts for High-A Down East, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hernandez has come out of the gate quickly for the Wood Ducks, striking out 37 over 29.1 innings. As with many young pitchers, Hernandez needs to command better -- 11 walks so far -- and incorporate his offspeed stuff.