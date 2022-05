Hernandez (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday in his appearance at an extended spring training game, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fellow rehabbing reliever Jose Leclerc (elbow) also made an appearance Tuesday, but he's already been pitching in games for about a week and should be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as next week. Hernandez doesn't look to be too far behind Leclerc, with both tracking toward returns from the 60-day injured list at some point in June. With Joe Barlow having thus far converted all seven of his save chances, Hernandez isn't likely to challenge for the closing role once activated, but he could fill a key late-inning role for Texas.