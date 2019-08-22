Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Bags win in MLB debut
Hernandez (1-0) allowed one run and two walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings Wednesday to earn the win against the Angels.
While the Rangers plated four runs over the final three innings, including Hunter Pence's walkoff single, Hernandez shut down the Angels to record the first win of his MLB career. The right-hander had been a minor-league starter for most of his career until the organization turned him into a reliever a few weeks ago at Double-A Frisco, according to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Hernandez had trouble repeating his delivery and holding his arm slot over a starter's inning load, so the Rangers shifted him to the bullpen, hoping it would be easier to do in shorter outings.
