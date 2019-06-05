Hernandez is a candidate to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Fellow prospect Joe Palumbo appears to be the leading candidate to get the ball, though Hernandez is also in the mix. Through 10 starts with Double-A Frisco this season, Hernandez owns a 5.47 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB in 49.1 innings.