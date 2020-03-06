Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Cements roster spot
Hernandez allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Cubs.
Hernandez got the start against the Cubs' regulars and handled himself well. "I knew this was a good test for me," Hernandez told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "I felt like I controlled myself pretty good and did a good job of making them hit the pitches I wanted. I was trying to attack on every pitch." The right-hander allowed one hard-hit ball among his 47 pitches and got ahead of seven of the 12 batters he faced. Hernandez was originally scheduled to pitch relief in the Rangers' other spring game Thursday, but an injury to Joe Palumbo (heel) forced the team to adjust. Hernandez is competing for a job in the bullpen, though his performance against the Cubs may have sealed the deal. He could fill a multi-inning, middle-relief role, an area of need for the Rangers, who were 23-33 when starters failed to go six innings in 2019.
