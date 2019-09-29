Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Collects win
Hernandez (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two and picking up the win in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.
Hernandez worked behind opener Luke Farrell in the bullpen game for the Rangers, and Hernandez's two spotless innings were enough for the win. The 23-year-old owns a 4.32 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 16.2 innings this year despite an unsightly 19:13 K:BB across his nine appearances.
