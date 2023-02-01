Rangers GM Chris Young said Saturday that Hernandez "could be a closer" for the club in 2023, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Jose Leclerc, who finished 2022 as Texas' closer, is likely the current frontrunner for the job and was the first of many names mentioned by Young, but Hernandez was the next man brought up by the new GM. Hernandez returned from a two-year absence due to Tommy John surgery last season and had a 2.97 ERA with four saves across 30.1 innings, but he struggled with his command at times and had a 13.0 percent walk rate. The right-hander may not open 2023 as the Rangers' primary closer, but Hernandez should have a high-leverage role and is likely to receive some save chances at some point.