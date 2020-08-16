Hernandez allowed one run on two hits over 1.2 innings to pick up a hold in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Hernandez entered with two on and one out in the seventh and induced a double-play grounder to sidestep danger. He relaxed in the eighth after the Rangers plated three insurance runs. The right-handed setup man has been a nice find for the Rangers, who have worked around injuries to important bullpen pieces. Hernandez has a 2.13 ERA (1.94 FIP) while striking out 15 over 12.2 innings.