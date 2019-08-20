Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Frisco prior to Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Hernandez will be up as depth and could make his big-league debut. He's accrued a 5.16 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 95:38 K:BB over 96 innings this season at Double-A.