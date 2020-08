Hernandez (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Mariners. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Hernandez has gone six straight appearances without allowing a run, and he has posted a 11:2 K:BB in 8.0 innings (six games) during that stretch. He has been very effective this season and, in fact, has posted scoreless appearances in all but one of his outings so far. He owns a 1.64 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP -- as well as a 12.3 K/9 -- in 11.0 innings (nine games) to date.