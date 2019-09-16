Hernandez (1-1) gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four through 2.2 innings to take the loss against the Athletics on Sunday.

Serving as the opener, Hernandez delivered two scoreless inning s before allowing three baserunners and a two-run home run in the third frame. The 23-year-old has a 3.75 ERA with a 12:9 K:BB through six appearances this season.