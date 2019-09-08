Hernandez was charged with three runs (one earned) on two hits over 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Saturday. He struck out three batters and walked two.

This was Hernandez's fourth career appearance and first career start. He pitched three times out of the bullpen following his Aug. 20 promotion, allowing one run while fanning five in 5.2 innings. It's been an encouraging start to his major-league career after Hernandez posted an ERA north of 5.00 at Double-A before joining the big club (96 innings). The 23-year-old righty has good fastball-slider combo and looks like a pitcher to keep an eye on, but Hernandez is not fully stretched out and it's not clear if he will remain in the rotation.