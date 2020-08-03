Hernandez (2-0) allowed one walk and struck out four over two scoreless innings to earn the win against the Giants.

Hernandez was the pitcher of record when the Rangers pushed four runs across the plate in the eighth inning. The right-hander has fanned eight batters in five innings. He'll be part of the late-inning crew with closer Jose Leclerc (shoulder) on the 45-day injured list. That closer-by-committee will grow by one this week when the Rangers activate lefty Joely Rodriguez (lat).