Hernandez allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six scoreless innings for High-A Down East on Wednesday.

This was the second straight game that Hernandez has stuck out at least 10 batters, as he raised his Carolina League-leading strikeout total to 62 over 46.1 innings. The 21-year-old right-hander has submitted a body of work in the Carolina League that suggests he's ready for the next challenge at Double-A Frisco. In 22 games (21 starts) for the Wood Ducks, Hernandez has a 2.82 ERA while striking out 10.2 batters per nine innings. He's really developed since the start of 2017, when he picked up velocity on his fastball and sharpened his slider, per Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News.