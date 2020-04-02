Hernandez allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking over 13 over nine Cactus League innings.

Hernandez handled the transition from starter to reliever quite well. His mid-90s fastball gained a few ticks in shorter relief outing, and he struck out 10.3 batters per nine innings in a late-season audition for Texas in 2019. The right-hander continued to pitch well over the winter and into spring training. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News speculates Hernandez will make the final roster with the only question being how big a role he'll have in the bullpen.