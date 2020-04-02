Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Likely to make roster
Hernandez allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking over 13 over nine Cactus League innings.
Hernandez handled the transition from starter to reliever quite well. His mid-90s fastball gained a few ticks in shorter relief outing, and he struck out 10.3 batters per nine innings in a late-season audition for Texas in 2019. The right-hander continued to pitch well over the winter and into spring training. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News speculates Hernandez will make the final roster with the only question being how big a role he'll have in the bullpen.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Making case for roster spot•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Allows two runs in start•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Collects win•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Gives up three runs as opener•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Opening Sunday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Chris Towers introduces you to some of the key advanced stats to look at for hitters and shows...