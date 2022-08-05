Hernandez saved Thursday's 3-2 win against the White Sox, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.
Hernandez received a second straight save chance and delivered again with a stress-free outing. The 26-year-old has recorded saves in two of his last three appearances with five strikeouts across the outings and appears to be the new favorite to close games for Texas. He features a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
