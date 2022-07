Hernandez allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to Seattle.

Hernandez was activated off the 60-day injured list and put to work immediately in an important spot with the Rangers trailing by one in the seventh inning. This was the first time he's thrown in a regular-season game since 2020, a year in which he had a 2.90 ERA and was an anchor at the back end of the bullpen. He was slated for a similar role prior to undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in April of 2021 and could resume as a key component late in games in 2022.