Hernandez was mentioned as a possible closer by manager Chris Woodward, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hernandez had a breakout season in 2020, sporting a 2.90 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 31 innings. Although he did not have a save opportunity last year, Hernandez often pitched in high-leverage situations earlier in the games for three or more outs. Woodward refused to commit to Jose Leclerc as the team's closer and is mulling over different options for his closer or a no-roles bullpen where usage is determined by game factors.