Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Opening Sunday's game
Hernandez will serve as an opener Sunday against Oakland.
Hernandez owns a 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings for the Rangers this season, though his 8:7 K:BB is far from convincing. The Rangers have yet to announce who will follow him Sunday.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Goes 2.2 innings in first start•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Bags win in MLB debut•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Earns promotion to majors•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Candidate for spot start•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Optioned to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...