Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Hernandez will head back to the minors following his meltdown in the 13th inning of a 7-6 loss to the Twins on Sunday, when he issued three straight walks to force in the winning run. Glenn Otto was recalled from Triple-A and will take his spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Returns to Texas bullpen•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Throws scoreless inning•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Walked off Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Provides relief in win•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Could be in closer mix•