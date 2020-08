Hernandez is one of the relievers manager Chris Woodward is considering as a closer in the absence of Jose Leclerc (shoulder), T.R. Sullivan reports.

Once Leclerc was placed on the 45-day injured list, there's been interest in possible replacements as a closer. Woodward will not designate one arm as a closer and will deploy a closer-by-committee. He's leaning toward right-handers Hernandez and Edinson Volquez.