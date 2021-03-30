Hernandez (elbow) landed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Hernandez looked to have a chance to close games this season before being diagnosed with a UCL sprain in early March. His return timeline remains unclear, but the transaction means he'll be out until the end of May at the earliest. There's still a chance he picks up saves in the back half of the season with Jose Leclerc ruled out for more than a year due to Tommy John surgery, but he'll have to prove his health and effectiveness before re-entering that conversation.
