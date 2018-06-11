Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Promoted to Double-A
Hernandez was promoted to Double-A Frisco on Monday.
The 21-year-old posted very impressive numbers in 10 starts for High-A Down East this season, backing up a 2.20 ERA with a 7.8 percent walk rate and a very impressive 35.2 percent strikeout rate. Scouts see him as a future back-end starter due to fringy command, but if he keeps up that level of performance, his stock will likely improve.
