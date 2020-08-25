Hernandez allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over a scoreless 1.2 innings to earn a hold in Monday's 3-2 win over Oakland.
Hernandez has been a vital member of the Rangers' bullpen, posting three relief wins and five holds while pitching to a 1.56 ERA over 17.1 innings. As the 11-17 Rangers consider their selling activity at the trade deadline, one player that could be moved is closer Rafael Montero. If they move him, Hernandez could replace him as the team's closer.
