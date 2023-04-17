Hernandez allowed one walk and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Astros.

While the final score indicates a blowout, Hernandez and Will Smith provided expert high-leverage relief work in the seventh inning, as Houston loaded the bases with none out and Texas leading, 6-0. Hernandez struck out Martin Maldonado and Mauricio Dubon before walking in a run. It wasn't officially a hold, but it felt like one. Hernandez has allowed two runs, three hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings. The right-hander will continue to pitch in late-game scenarios and could get an occasional save chance.