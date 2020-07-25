Hernandez worked around a hit and a walk in the eighth inning to record a hold in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

The Rangers' bullpen, including its setup staff, has been hit by injuries, so manager Torey Lovullo went with Hernandez as the bridge to closer Jose Leclerc. The right-hander had a total of 16.2 innings of MLB experience prior to 2020, but it looks like he'll be a trusted reliever early in the season. If Hernandez thrives in the role, he could remain part of the high-leverage crew.