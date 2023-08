Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Hernandez has been ineffective in 21.2 major-league innings this season, struggling to a 6.65 ERA, a mark which more than doubles the 3.23 career ERA he owned prior to that point. His 1.35 ERA at the Triple-A level is far more encouraging, but it comes with a 16.5 percent walk rate. Grant Anderson was optioned in a corresponding move.