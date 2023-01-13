Hernandez signed a one-year, $1.275 million contract with the Rangers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Recovery from a Tommy John procedure in April 2021 kept Hernandez from playing last season until mid-July, but he was effective during the time that he did play. In 30.1 innings, he recorded a 2.97 ERA and 1.42 WHIP -- good enough to keep him in a setup role to start 2023.