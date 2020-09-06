Hernandez (5-1) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing three runs on four hits. He did not register a strikeout or a walk.

Hernandez entered a tie game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and retired the final batter of the frame on a flyout. However, he was far less effective in the eighth, giving up three runs on three singles, a double and a hit batsman before recording his first out of the inning. Hernandez entered the contest with a sparkling 1.77 ERA but saw it swell to 2.91 after the rough outing.