Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Starting Saturday
Hernandez will start Saturday against the Orioles.
The 23-year-old made his big-league debut in late August and has gone on to allow one run while posting a 5:4 K:BB in 5.2 innings of work, all in relief. He's been primarily a starter thus far in his professional career and will get his first chance to pitch in that capacity in the majors Saturday.
