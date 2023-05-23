Hernandez allowed two hits and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates.

Hernandez finished the game following another Texas bullpen melt down. That it wasn't Hernandez doing the melting gave the club a sliver of hope he's getting over a recent stretch of poor results. Expected to be an eighth-inning bridge, Hernandez had allowed eight runs (three home runs) over his last 1.2 innings. This was the second consecutive outing in which he did not pitch in a high-leverage situation.