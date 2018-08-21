Hernandez is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA over his last three starts at Double-A Frisco.

Hernandez dazzled at High-A Down East and earned a promotion after 10 starts, but the transition has been a rocky one. The right-hander was unable to take his impressive numbers (12.1 K/9, 2.7 BB/9) in the High-A Carolina League to the advanced level (7.6 K/9, 5.6 BB/9), but he's found some level of success recently. As a starting pitcher at the upper levels in an organization starving for starters, Hernandez is in position to make a run for the Rangers rotation in 2020, but he'll need to work on his command.