Hernandez underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hernandez was seen as one of the favorites to close for the Rangers this season before spraining his UCL in early March. The issue hasn't progressed as the team hoped, so he'll now miss the entirety of this season as well as roughly half of the 2022 campaign. With several other injuries striking the Rangers' bullpen, veteran Ian Kennedy has picked up the team's two saves thus far.
