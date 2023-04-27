Hernandez (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and did not retire a batter, picking up his first loss in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Texas was swept by Cincinnati in a series that featured shaky bullpen performances. The relief crew had been strong for the Rangers, but on three consecutive days, several members of the 'pen allowed the Reds to take leads in the eighth inning or later, including two walk-off wins. Hernandez entered the day with a 1.80 ERA over his first 10 outings before Nick Senzel's game-ending, two-run home run.