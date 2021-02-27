Hernandez will start the Rangers' fourth spring game Wednesday against the Angels, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.l
Hernandez is not on the radar as a starter, so the decision to have him open a Cactus League carries little significance. He's expected to serve a key role at the back end of the bullpen, possibly even that of the closer.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Mentioned as closer•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Shelled in first loss•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Provides bridge to win•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Earns hold in win•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Earns win in relief•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Hernandez: Grabs second win•