Texas manager Chris Woodward informed Hernandez that will be part of the Opening Day lineup, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hernandez, who has nine games of MLB experience, was not expected to break camp with the Rangers in spring training. And now, due to a number of relievers being down, Woodward is considering the young right-hander for high-leverage work in 2020. "We may not have the luxury of easing into things," Woodward said. "With a number of guys down, do I feel comfortable with him in a [significant] role? I do. I've loved what I've seen. I've loved his mentality. I can't wait to put him in a situation like that." Hernandez has been a star in camp, allowing just one run in six innings on five hits and one walk while striking out nine, according to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. That comes after similar dominance in spring training when he struck out 13 over nine innings.