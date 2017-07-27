Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Adds two hits to ledger
Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins.
The multi-hit effort was Lucroy's first since June 23, with the backstop struggling to a .162 average in between. The recent skid has dropped Lucroy's season average to .245, but even more troubling than that career-worst mark is the extreme decline in power that he's noticed. Despite not missing any significant time due to injury, Lucroy has only amassed four home runs this season, and has just six extra-base hits in total since the beginning of June. The blowout loss Wednesday might have been the nail in the coffin for the Rangers' playoff hopes, so the team could start to seriously consider trading the soon-to-be-free-agent Lucroy, though his market value has likely substantially from where it was months earlier.
