Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Friday

Lucroy is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Stefan Stevenson of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lucroy receives a standard day off following three straight starts behind the plate, including a 2-for-4 game during Wednesday's series finale to Miami. In his place, Robinson Chirinos draws the start, batting ninth.

