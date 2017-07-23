Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Receives breather Sunday
Lucroy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lucroy will take a seat following three straight starts, with the last two coming behind the plate. Backup Robinson Chirinos will enter the starting nine at catcher in place of Lucroy, batting ninth.
More News
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in starting lineup Friday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Stationed on bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Drives in pair of runs•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Scores twice in Saturday's win•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...