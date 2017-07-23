Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Receives breather Sunday

Lucroy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lucroy will take a seat following three straight starts, with the last two coming behind the plate. Backup Robinson Chirinos will enter the starting nine at catcher in place of Lucroy, batting ninth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast