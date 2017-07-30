Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Receives day off Sunday
Lucroy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The trade winds continue to swirl around Lucroy, but his absence Sunday is due to rest purposes rather than any pending transaction. Robinson Chirinos, who recently recovered from an ankle injury, will fill in for Lucroy behind the plate.
