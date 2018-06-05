Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas: Falls to Rangers with 91st pick
The Rangers have selected Ornelas with the 91st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
As is typically the case, this draft is light on shortstops, and while Ornelas may have to move to third base or second base, he should be sent out as a shortstop after signing. His weakest tool is his fringe-average speed, which is why many evaluators project a move down the defensive spectrum. However, his bat has a chance to play at any of those three positions. While he isn't an impact runner, he still showcases fluid athleticism in the field and in the batter's box, boasting one of the quickest bats in the draft. He projects to hit for a good but not great batting average, and could develop 20-plus homer power.
