Ornelas started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

Ornelas entered the starting lineup with Josh Smith (hamstring) unavailable. Smith has been the primary fill-in at third base for the injured Josh Jung (wrist), whose return has hit a delay. It was the same injury that forced Smith to miss four games in June, and Ornelas could be in line for starts over the weekend. Since getting called up from Triple-A Round Rock, Ornelas is 3-for-8 with a walk, two doubles, an RBI and a run scored over five games.