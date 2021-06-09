Lyles allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings Tuesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Lyles limited the Giants throughout his start, with the only major damage against him coming on a solo home run by Brandon Crawford. He was unable to rack up strikeouts, but limited his opposition to only one extra-base hit and stranded five runners on base. Lyles has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven consecutive starts and worked at least five innings in each outing. However, he still carries a 5.37 ERA with a 57:24 K:BB across 67 frames this season.